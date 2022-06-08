At AU$2.01, Is MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI) Worth Looking At Closely?

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$2.55 and falling to the lows of AU$1.89. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether MaxiPARTS' current trading price of AU$2.01 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at MaxiPARTS’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in MaxiPARTS?

Good news, investors! MaxiPARTS is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.69x is currently well-below the industry average of 20.32x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, MaxiPARTS’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will MaxiPARTS generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. MaxiPARTS' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 24%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since MXI is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MXI for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MXI. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing MaxiPARTS at this point in time. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for MaxiPARTS (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

