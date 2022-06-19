At AU$35.82, Is WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Worth Looking At Closely?

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$53.21 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$35.29. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether WiseTech Global's current trading price of AU$35.82 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at WiseTech Global’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is WiseTech Global worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 28%, trading at AU$35.82 compared to my intrinsic value of A$28.02. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! In addition to this, it seems like WiseTech Global’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of WiseTech Global look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. WiseTech Global's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 98%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in WTC’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe WTC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WTC for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for WTC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about WiseTech Global as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for WiseTech Global and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in WiseTech Global, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

