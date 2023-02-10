At AU$35.90, Is It Time To Put Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) On Your Watch List?

Let's talk about the popular Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL). The company's shares saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ASX. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Aristocrat Leisure’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Aristocrat Leisure?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 39%, trading at AU$35.90 compared to my intrinsic value of A$25.91. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Furthermore, Aristocrat Leisure’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Aristocrat Leisure generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 43% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Aristocrat Leisure. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ALL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ALL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALL for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ALL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

