At AU$4.99, Is It Time To Put CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) On Your Watch List?

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$5.27 and falling to the lows of AU$4.65. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether CSR's current trading price of AU$4.99 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CSR’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In CSR?

Great news for investors – CSR is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$6.53, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. CSR’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from CSR?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of CSR, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -15%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although CSR is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to CSR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CSR for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CSR (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

