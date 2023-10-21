Au pair charged months after man is fatally shot and woman is stabbed to death at Virginia home

A 23-year-old au pair was arrested and charged more than six months after two people were killed at a Virginia home, authorities said.

Juliana Peres Magalhaes, from Brazil, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Ryan, 39, at a Fairfax County home. His body was discovered at the residence just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 24, Fairfax County police said.

Another victim, Christine Banfield, 37, was found in the home suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, according to police. Banfield was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Peres Magalhaes was charged with second-degree murder in Ryan's death. Detectives are still investigating Banfield's stabbing. No one has been charged in her death.

An attorney for Peres Magalhaes could not immediately be reached.

Officers were called to the home following a 911 call about a woman who was injured, police Lt. Erin Weeks said at a news conference Thursday. Peres Magalhaes had called 911 to report that "a friend of hers was hurt," Weeks said.

A man, identified as Banfield's husband, then got on the phone and told the dispatcher "that an unknown male had entered his home and he had shot them," according to the lieutenant. Investigators later learned that there were no signs of forced entry at the residence and that the husband was "outside of the home" when the crime took place, Weeks told reporters.

Banfield was discovered in an upstairs bedroom, police said in its initial news release. Ryan, who was only known to Banfield, was found nearby. Weeks said the scene at the home was "horrific."

Christine Banfield’s husband has not been charged for initially lying to police. Weeks said police are investigating the motive.

The lieutenant said authorities have identified all persons involved in this case and are still following up on investigative leads.

