AU to welcome Jillian Peterson, co-author of highly-acclaimed 'The Violence Project'

The Ashland Center for Nonviolence (ACN) is co-hosting an event with the Ashland County Mental Health and Recovery Board as part of Ashland University’s 2023-24 Symposium Against Indifference: Perspectives on the Mental Health Crisis.

At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, which is World Mental Health Day, Ashland will welcome Jillian Peterson, co-author of “The Violence Project: How to Stop a Mass Shooting Epidemic,” in the Trustees Room of the John C. Myers Convocation Center. The presentation is free and open to the public.

“The Violence Project” is based on four years of research into the lives of mass shooters. Using data, including first-person accounts from perpetrators of mass shootings across the country, Peterson charted new pathways to prevention and innovative ways to stop the social contagion of violence.

She will share those data-driven solutions on what can be done individually, in communities and as a country to put an end to the tragedies.

Peterson is a forensic psychologist and associate professor of criminology at Hamline University. Her career began as a special investigator in New York City, researching the psycho-social life histories of men facing the death penalty. She has led research studies on mental illness and crime, school shooting prevention and mass violence, which have received national media attention. She has been a regular commentator on CBS Morning News, NPR, CNN and Fox News.

Peterson earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Grinnell College and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in psychology and social behavior from the University of California, Irvine. She is trained in restorative justice, violence mediation, crisis intervention, de-escalation and suicide prevention.

