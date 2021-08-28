AUB Group (ASX:AUB) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.39

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) will increase its dividend on the 11th of October to AU$0.39. This takes the annual payment to 2.3% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

AUB Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, AUB Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 0.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 59%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

AUB Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was AU$0.23 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was AU$0.55. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.9% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. AUB Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 7.4% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

AUB Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for AUB Group that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

