AUB Group (ASX:AUB) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

AUB Group Limited's (ASX:AUB) dividend is being reduced by 2.6% to A$0.38 per share on 7th of October, in comparison to last year's comparable payment of A$0.39. Despite the cut, the dividend yield of 2.5% will still be comparable to other companies in the industry.

AUB Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, AUB Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 4.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 64% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

AUB Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was A$0.265, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.8% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. AUB Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We should note that AUB Group has issued stock equal to 24% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

We Really Like AUB Group's Dividend

Overall, we think that AUB Group could be a great option for a dividend investment, although we would have preferred if the dividend wasn't cut this year. Reducing the amount it is paying as a dividend can protect the company's balance sheet, keeping the dividend sustainable for longer. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for AUB Group that investors should take into consideration. Is AUB Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

