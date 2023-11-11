Aube-Kubel, Malenstyn and Kuznetsov lead Capitals to 4-2 win over Devils

Washington Capitals right wing Nicolas Aube-Kubel (96) celebrates with center Dylan Strome (17) after scoring against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Beck Malenstyn scored 15 seconds apart in the first period, and Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals as the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 4-2 on Friday night.

Tom Wilson had two assists and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves as Washington won for the fifth time in seven games 5-1-1.

Timo Meier and Dawson Mercer scored for New Jersey, which lost for the third time in four games. Vitek Vanecek gave up two goals on five shots before he was replaced by Akira Schmid midway through the first period. Schmid finished with 18 saves.

Aube-Kubel, recalled from AHL Hershey earlier Friday to make his season debut, got the Capitals on the scoreboard first 10:22 into the game.

Malenstyn then fired in a shot from the right circle at 10:37. Martin Fehervary had an assist on the play and later left the game after suffering a lower-body injury.

Kuznetsov made it 3-0 at 6:34 of the second. Alex Ovechkin had an assist, moving six points shy of 1,500 in his career.

Meier ended Lindgren’s shutout bid with his fourth goal at 7:13 of the third. Mercer then scored his second at 9:12 to make it a one-goal game.

Kuznetsov scored his second of the night and third of the season into an empty net with 1:51 left to seal the win.

The Devils were without leading scorer Jack Hughes for the third straight game. Hughes suffered a right shoulder injury against St. Louis on Nov. 3 when he collided with several Blues players, then the boards. Hughes leads the Devils with 20 points, including five goals, in 10 games.

New Jersey was also missing captain Nico Hischier for a sixth straight game. Hischier last played Oct. 27 when he absorbed a high hit from Buffalo defenseman Connor Clifton, who received a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff said earlier Friday there was no update on the status of either injured player.

UP NEXT

Capitals: At the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Devils: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

