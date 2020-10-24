Aubrey O’Day, alleged Trump Jr mistress, exposes Trump family in now-deleted tweets: report

The “Wrecking Ball” singer spills tea about Donald Trump’s children and claims she has receipts

Singer Aubrey O’Day has apparently had enough of the Trump family’s lying while out on the campaign trail.

The former Danity Kane member took to Twitter to post, and subsequently delete, about how Donald Trump, Jr. secretly dislikes his father and youngest brother, Barron, according to Refinery29.

O’Day apparently watched President Donald Trump criticize Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The “Wrecking Ball” singer decided to put the Trump family’s contradictions on blast.

Refinery29, a media outlet tailored to young women, obtained a screenshot of O’Day’s now-deleted tweets and reported that one post included the following message:

“Since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family. – don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric f**ked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now-wife. #Debates2020.”

The post included a gif with the message “I have the receipts.”

She would go on to tweet about Don Jr.’s disdain for Barron, Trump’s youngest child with First Lady Melania Trump, his third wife.

“And while we are at it.. I have texts of don jr telling me what a little shit asshole barron is.” O’Day wrote in a second tweet. “That they were on the private jet and barron didn’t like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being assholes & liars!”

O’Day has had close dealings with Donald Jr. years before.

She appeared as a contestant on the fifth season of ABC’s The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012, in which Don Jr. played an advisor role. During the taping, the two allegedly had an affair.

In 2013, O’Day released a song titled “DJT” that discussed having an affair with a married man. The man ultimately stayed with his wife. Since the title could be an acronym for Donald Trump, Jr., rumors of the affair began to surface.

According to People Magazine, O’Day admitted to the affair on an episode of MTV’s Ex on the Beach in 2019, calling him her “soulmate.”

