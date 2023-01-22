Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler Hold Parks and Rec Reunion on SNL

Seventeen

First up, Miley Cyrus nearly broke the internet after she dropped what many say could be one of the best songs of the year with "Flowers." If you're looking for a song to get over a heartbreak, run —don't walk— and add this to your next playlist. R&B songstress SZA paid homage to a classic movie with the official video for her hit single, "Kill Bill." Sam Smith and Kim Petras closed out 2022 with their smash collab "Unholy," and now both singers are back with solo tracks that debuted in January.