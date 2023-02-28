Aubrey Plaza's stylist says they 'wanted underboob' amid criticism of the 'White Lotus' star's daring SAG Awards dress

Aubrey Plaza at the 2023 SAG Awards. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Contributor/Getty Images

The 2023 SAG Awards were held in California on Sunday.

"White Lotus" star Aubrey Plaza wore a daring dress by Michael Kors for the occasion.

Plaza's stylist defended her choice after a commenter said they thought it didn't properly fit.

Aubrey Plaza won a Screen Actors Guild award on Sunday for her role as part of the "White Lotus" cast. But after she walked the red carpet and stepped out onstage, some viewers thought her dress didn't fit her properly.

Plaza wore a bronze, custom Michael Kors gown that featured a crisscrossed neckline and a large cutout at the torso. The cutout exposed her rib cage, abs, and underboob. There was also a front slit that went to Plaza's upper thigh and showed off her bronze-heeled sandals.

According to Vogue, she also accessorized the gown with Mouawad jewelry that was valued at more than $1.2 million.

Aubrey Plaza arrives for the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California, on February 26, 2023. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, an Instagram account called Check the Tag shared a photo of Plaza on the red carpet, and one person commented that the straps on her gown "could be better adjusted."

Plaza's stylist of 17 years, Jessica Paster, responded to the comment, writing: "did 7 fittings ... for real ... I wanted underboob."

Another commenter followed up to say, "underboob is great, it's the weird thing that it did to her ribcage/stomach that tanks the dress. it's a lovely color and fabric, tho," while a third said they thought the underboob "looks like a mistake."

While standing on the SAG Awards stage with the rest of the "White Lotus" cast, Plaza also appeared to adjust the top of her gown following an interaction with her costar Jon Gries.

Gries later told Page Six that he said, "You might want to fix that first," referring to the underboob showing under her gown, after suggesting she move closer to the front of the stage so she could be seen more easily.

Aubrey Plaza and Jon Gries on the SAG Awards stage. YouTube/Netflix

Paster spoke to WWD about the decision to dress Plaza in a daring gown for the event.

"I have been working with Aubrey Plaza for almost 17 years, so when she got nominated, I wanted something sexy, current, and modern," she told the publication. "I have worked with Michael for many years, and he came up with something perfect for us. Anytime I explain to Michael what I want in a look he gets it exactly right, every time."

Plaza also told Vogue that she thought the dress was "glamorous and chic."

"We were trying to encapsulate a modern '70s vibe," Plaza said. "I loved the beautiful brown color of the dress and the sexy cutouts. It felt sexy but not overdone."

Paster did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

