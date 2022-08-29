Auburn 2-year-old dies in apparent drowning

Aug. 28—AUBURN — A 2-year-old died Saturday in an apparent drowning at the family's swimming pool, according to police.

The Auburn Police and Fire departments were called Saturday to a house at 56 Dillingham Hill Road for a report of a child found unresponsive in a pool.

Emergency workers began lifesaving measures until paramedics from the Auburn Fire Department arrived.

The victim was transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, but the child did not survive, according to Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department.

Auburn police and the Maine State Police Major Crime Unit are investigating the circumstances of the child's death.

The preliminary investigation indicated it was an accidental drowning, according to Cougle.