Auburn couple wanted by FBI caught in Port Townsend

An Auburn couple wanted by the FBI was captured in Port Townsend on Tuesday, according to the FBI.

The FBI had issued a pair of wanted alerts after an Auburn couple failed to appear in federal court for a sentencing hearing.

At about 9 a.m., a resident of Port Hadlock reported seeing the couple at the Port Hadlock Motel.

The residents said the couple seemed to fit the description and were driving a similar car to the one in the wanted poster.

As detectives arrived at the scene, they located the car, and noted the license plates were for a different vehicle.

The woman was identified during surveillance, and the couple was soon arrested and transferred into FBI custody.

Bernard Ross Hansen and Diane Renee Erdmann were both convicted of multiple counts of mail and wire fraud in July 2021.

The FBI believed the couple fled their Auburn home on April 29.