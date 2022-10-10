Auburn and Lewiston police search for suspect in shooting near Walton Elementary School

Oct. 10—AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department said Sunday it was investigating a shooting that occurred earlier in the day behind Walton Elementary School.

Auburn and Lewiston police were involved in the investigation, Lt. Anthony Harrington of the Auburn Police Department wrote in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

Lewiston police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a report of a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Park Street. The victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Lewiston police received information that the shooting occurred near Walton Elementary School at 92 Mary Carroll St. in Auburn, Harrington said.

Auburn police said they later located evidence of the shooting near the school's rear entrance.

The shooter and the victim reportedly know each other, Harrington said.

Auburn school officials have been notified of the incident, and police said they believe there is no threat to the school's students or staff members, according to Harrington.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Detective Matthew Johnson of the Auburn Police Department at 207-333-6650, Ext. 2082.