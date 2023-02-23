Auburn man accused of trying to kidnap barista posts bail

An Auburn man accused of trying to kidnap a bikini barista on Jan. 16 has posted bail, according to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

Matthew Willam Darnell, 38, posted the $50,000 bond on the $500,000 bail amount. The court ordered Darnell to wear an electronic home monitoring device while he awaits trial.

Darnell pleaded not guilty in court on Jan. 26. He is scheduled to begin his trial on Mar. 21.

He’s charged with one count of second-degree attempted kidnapping.

Darnell was arrested on Jan. 17, a day after the Auburn Police Department released surveillance video of an attempted abduction.

The video shows a man in a Chevy Silverado grabbing a barista’s wrist as she hands him cash. In the video, the man unsuccessfully tries to use a looped, zip-tie device that he’s holding in his other hand. The barista pulls free, then the man drives away, the video shows.

The video also shows a “Chevrolet” tattoo on the man’s forearm.

Auburn police were able to identify the suspect as Matthew Darnell “after numerous tips about the identity of the suspect were received,” according to court documents.

Auburn police detectives believe Darnell “attempted to place the looped zip tie around the head of the victim as if to lasso her,” according to court documents.

Officers arrested Darnell at his home, where he “stated he wanted to turn himself in,” according to court documents. Records also show detectives matched the tattoo on Darnell’s forearm and his facial features from the surveillance video. Detectives also found a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado registered to Darnell, according to documents.

Officers also found a black-colored, looped zip tie in Darnell’s car, along with an additional bundle of zip ties in his bedroom.