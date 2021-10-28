Auburn man admits to federal gun charge

Oct. 28—PORTLAND — An Auburn man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to being a felon with a firearm after a domestic violence conviction.

Prosecutors said Androscoggin County Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Smith was dispatched to the area of Sullivan Road in Greene on Nov. 14, 2020, for a report of a man walking around outside a home shooting a gun.

When Smith arrived, he saw a man who was later identified as John Scott Edwards, 50, near a home holding what appeared to be a rifle. He watched as Edwards fired the gun.

Smith identified himself to Edwards as a law enforcement officer and instructed Edwards to drop the gun. After repeating the order, Edwards did and put his hands over his head, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Conley wrote in court documents.

Smith told Edwards to stay on the ground while Smith was joined by two county deputies, who handcuffed Edwards.

Smith saw that the gun was a Derya Arms 12-gauge shotgun.

Edwards was convicted in Ohio of third-degree domestic violence in 2015. As a convicted felon, he was prohibited from having firearms.

Because the gun was made outside Maine, it was a federal crime.

Edwards faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

He pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday, dressed in an orange jail suit, telling U.S. District Court Judge John Woodcock he was changing his plea from not guilty because he was guilty of the crime and confirmed the details of Conley's recitation of the facts of the case.

Conley told the judge he had not offered Edwards any agreement in sentencing recommendations in exchange for pleading guilty.

Edwards also consented Wednesday to forfeiting the shotgun that was seized during his arrest.

His sentencing will be set after probation officers have filed a pre-sentencing report that will detail Edwards' criminal conduct and provide the judge with a personal profile of him.

He will continue to be in custody pending sentencing.