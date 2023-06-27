Auburn man arraigned in crash that killed 5-year-old girl in Worcester

Christopher Remillard, left, appears in court in June 2022.

WORCESTER — The driver of the car that crashed into a 5-year-old girl and her mother in the spring of 2022 was arraigned Monday in Worcester Superior Court.

Christopher Remillard of Auburn is charged with motor vehicle homicide and involuntary manslaughter.

The 5-year-old girl, Candice Asare-Yeboah, died from injuries suffered in the April 18, 2022, crash, which occurred as she and her mother, Asha Nyarko Asare, were crossing the street near Webster Square Plaza. Candice remained hospitalized with extensive injuries for more than a month. She died on May 23, 2022.

The girl's mother suffered serious injuries and spent several days in the hospital before being released.

According to a police report filed with the court, Remillard told investigators that he had reached in his pocket to get a $20 bill for gas and heard "a large thump" as he was unfolding the bill. He told investigators that he immediately hit the brakes on his Honda CR-V.

At his arraignment in District Court, a prosecutor said investigators had determined Remillard was driving 47 mph in an area with a speed limit of 35 mph. Remillard has a history of previous convictions for driving-related offenses with charges extending back to the 1980s, according to a prosecutor.

Remillard was indicted on May 12. His indictment moved the case to Worcester Superior Court, where he faces charges of involuntary manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide by negligence and negligent driving of a motor vehicle. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Judge Karin Bell set bail at $1,000 cash or $10,000 surety. If he makes bail, Remillard is ordered not to drive and not to have contact with any witnesses or victims. He is due back in court on July 26.

