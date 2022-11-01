New Auburn man arrested for 10th drunken-driving offense

Nov. 1—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A New Auburn man has been arrested for his 10th drunken-driving offense.

James W. Unser, 64, 131 E. Main St., appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on a possible charge of OWI-10th offense.

Judge James Isaacson set a $5,000 cash bond and set a return date for Wednesday. If Unser posts bond he must take daily preliminary breath tests, cannot consume any alcohol or illegal drugs, and cannot enter taverns.

According to the police report, a Chippewa County deputy stopped Unser's motorcycle Saturday night in the town of Sampson, near New Auburn, after it was observed speeding and driving erratically.

The officer reported signs of intoxication, and Unser was arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail. A preliminary breath test showed a .175 blood-alcohol level, more than twice the legal limit. He refused to submit to a blood draw, so a search warrant was ordered to take one.

In June 2018, U.S. District Judge William Conley ordered Unser to serve six years in prison and four years of extended supervision for possessing meth with the intent to deliver. He was living in Sheldon at the time.

According to police reports at the time, Unser was arrested in Dunn County on Nov. 16, 2016, for in possession of 57 grams of methamphetamine. While out on bond for that case, officers said he continued to sell drugs, and on Dec. 30, 2017, he was arrested in Rusk County with 120 grams of methamphetamine.

The conviction came after an investigation conducted by the Rusk, Dunn, Taylor, and Chippewa County Sheriffs' Departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.