Auburn man arrested in connection with fatal accident had been stopped by Divernon police

An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol and was arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday had been stopped by police.

Shane Jason Woods, 44, faces formal charges, possibly later this week, in Sangamon County court.

Lauren Wegner, 35, of Clayton, North Carolina, died Tuesday when the vehicle she was driving collided with Woods' wrong-way vehicle in the southbound lanes near mile marker 88.

Wegner is a native of Skokie. Her funeral is Sunday.

Here's what we know so far:

How it started

Woods was originally stopped by Divernon police at the Chatham/East Lake Drive exit prior to the accident.

Reached Monday, Divernon Police Chief Jason Martin confirmed that Woods was stopped for about 25 minutes. Martin did not say what Woods was stopped for, citing an ongoing investigation by the Illinois State Police.

The accident on I-55 occurred just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Martin said there was "not a pursuit" when Woods was originally stopped and that Woods was driving the speed limit and used his turn signal.

Lauren Wegner

Martin told the Chicago Sun-Times that Woods took off from the scene of the stop despite the officer's pleas.

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell confirmed that a deputy was en route to back up the Divernon police officer at the stop, but it was Campbell's understanding that the deputy had not reached the scene before Woods left.

Campbell said he was told there wasn't pursuit when Divernon police stopped Woods and Divernon did not pursue him when he took off.

Campbell said he did not know what Woods was stopped for.

The charges

In addition to reckless homicide, Woods was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, driving under the influence and fleeing/eluding police. He is in the Sangamon County Jail with a $2 million bond.

What's next

A Sangamon County grand jury meets Wednesday, so it is possible Woods can be indicted then.

Meanwhile, Woods is scheduled to be sentenced on the federal charges on Jan. 13, 2023. He faces up to eight years in prison.

If convicted in Sangamon County, there's a probability Woods would serve his federal sentence consecutive to any state sentence.

Woods attorney in the federal case, Dwight Crawley, did not return a message.

