Auburn man arrested on suspicion of breaking into Grass Valley high school, sheriff says

A 23-year-old Auburn man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of breaking into a Grass Valley high school, according to authorities.

A custodian alerted the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office at about 11 p.m. Tuesday of a man inside Nevada Union High School, according to a news release. The suspect was confronted by the custodian, and the 23-year-old man left the campus in a vehicle, sheriff’s deputies said.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the man at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The man is no longer in custody at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. He faces second-degree burglary and possessing of burglary tools charges.