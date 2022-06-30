Auburn man charged with molesting girl

Jun. 30—An Auburn man was charged with molesting a child in February at a Gainesville home, according to authorities.

Eleazar Antonio Hernandez-Mendez, 25, was charged with child molestation and sexual battery on a child under the age of 16.

Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the case involved a girl with whom Hernandez-Mendez was previously acquainted.

Williams said investigators learned of the incident a week after it happened.

Hernandez-Mendez was booked Tuesday, June 28, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

No attorney information was available Wednesday, June 29, from Magistrate Court officials.