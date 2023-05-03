Auburn man charged in pot store robbery

May 2—AUBURN — A local man was charged with robbery Tuesday related to an alleged assault on two employees at a Riverside Drive cannabis store.

William C. Self, 25, was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury on a felony charge of robbery, a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

He also was charged with assault and stealing Schedule Z drugs, both misdemeanors punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

Police said that about 4 p.m. on March 2, Self went into Cure Cannabis and lit up a marijuana cigarette, which is against store rules.

Investigators said when store employees told Self to put out the joint, he grabbed some marijuana and tried to leave the store without paying for it.

When the store workers attempted to stop him, Self assaulted two of them, police said.

The employees received minor injuries, police said.

Self was arrested at the scene.

He was later released from Androscoggin County Jail on personal recognizance and a supervised release contract.