Auburn man charged in Sumner school vandalism

Jan. 14—SUMNER — An Auburn man was charged Friday with breaking into the Hartford-Sumner Elementary School last month and damaging windows in a gym door and two buses.

Matthew Herrick, 24, of Turner Street called the Oxford County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon and admitted he was the one involved, School Resource Officer Percy Turner said Friday.

Oxford County Sheriff's Detective Michael Halacy met Herrick in Auburn on Friday and charged him with aggravated criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He was issued a summons to appear March 9 in a South Paris court, Turner said.

The break-in occurred Dec. 22 when the school at 145 Main St. was closed at the start of the nearly two-week holiday vacation. Entry was gained by breaking a gym door window, Turner said, and windows in two buses were also smashed. There was no other damage and nothing was reported stolen, he said.

The suspect ran out the front door after the security alarms began ringing, he said.

A post on the Regional School Unit 10 Facebook page included photos of the suspect taken from surveillance video and a message asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Turner said the Sheriff's Office received tips during the investigation conducted by Detective Halacy.