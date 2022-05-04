Auburn man faces 18 charges in connection to high-speed chase, crash in Minot

May 4—AUBURN — A local man who was injured after a police pursuit in February ended in a crash in Minot was charged Tuesday with 18 crimes stemming from the incident, including eight felonies.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment against Brandon Pelletier, 31, charging him with aggravated trafficking in drugs with prior convictions, punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and with possession of more than 14 grams of cocaine, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Pelletier also was charged with possession of fentanyl powder, eluding an officer, and four counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, each charge punishable by up to five years in prison.

He faces 10 misdemeanor-level charges, including criminal speed, driving to endanger, operating after suspension, violation of condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, two counts of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving an attended vehicle.

Pelletier was arrested in February following a high-speed chase that began in Auburn and ended in a crash on Woodman Hill Road in Minot where the vehicle Pelletier had been driving rolled onto its roof.

State police troopers were assisting the Auburn Police Department in attempting to locate Pelletier on several warrants for alleged felony crimes, including robbery, when troopers approached Pelletier's SUV and he rammed one of two cruisers and fled the scene, according to a Maine State Police spokeswoman.

Troopers, assisted by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, pursued Pelletier on Center Street in Auburn onto Minot Avenue, ending on Woodman Hill Road, also state Route 119, in Minot.

During the pursuit Pelletier's SUV struck numerous vehicles that were traveling the roadway.

Troopers made repeated attempts to disable Pelletier's vehicle along the way; he attempted to strike their cruisers, police said.

Eventually, Pelletier hit one of them, which caused his SUV to roll over into a snowbank. When Pelletier refused to get out of the SUV a police K-9 was deployed to take him into custody, police said.