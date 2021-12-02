Auburn man faces additional charges connected to allegation of abuse at YDC

Dec. 2—An Auburn man who is among 10 individuals charged with abusing teenagers at the Manchester Youth Development Center has been indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury on an additional charge, the Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.

Ten former workers at the state-run Youth Development Center in Manchester and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were charged in April with either sexually assaulting or acting as accomplices to the assault of more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.

The center, now known as the Sununu Youth Services Center, has been the focus of a criminal investigation since 2019. More than 300 men and women have come forward with allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.

The new indictment announced Wednesday is for three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving two different individuals against Lucien Poulette, 65, of Auburn.

Poulette was previously indicted on 11 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and 12 counts of felonious sexual assault.

In addition, three complaints were filed by the Attorney General's Office charging Poulette with misdemeanor offenses of sexual assault.

Eighty-seven indictments connected to the YDC investigation were announced back in July. Five defendants received additional charges from the grand jury, including Jeffrey Buskey and Stephen Murphy.

The pair had 82 rape charges filed against them in July of 2019, but those were dropped before they were re-arrested in April following an expanded investigation.

Buskey faces 25 charges, while Murphy's charges total 15.

Others previously indicted include:

Bradley Asbury, 66, Dunbarton, two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (accomplice);

Jeffrey Buskey, 54, Quincy, Mass., 25 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault;

Frank Davis, 79, Contoocook, one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, five counts of sexual assault;

Stephen Murphy, 55, Danvers, Mass., 15 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault;

Story continues

Gordon Thomas Searles, 65, Weare, three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault;

James Woodlock, 56, Manchester, six counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (accomplice);

Jonathan Brand, 56, Concord, two counts of felonious sexual assault;

Trevor Middleton, 52, Belmont, one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, one count of felonious sexual assault;

Stanley Watson, 52, Allenstown, three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

According to state officials, this investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding criminal conduct at the YDC is asked to contact the New Hampshire Attorney General's Task Force hotline at 603-271-4000.