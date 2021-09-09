Auburn man facing attempted murder charge

Sep. 9—AUBURN — A local man police said tried to kill his girlfriend during a fight in their apartment was charged Wednesday with attempted murder.

Germaine Page, 42, of 43 Ninth St., was indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury on three felonies, including attempted murder, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Each of the other two felonies — domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon — is punishable by up to five years in prison.

He was also charged with three misdemeanors.

The 47-year-old woman told police she and Page had a physical altercation at their apartment on June 17 when Page pointed a gun at her and fired a shot, missing her.

She was able to flee the apartment through a window and was not seriously injured, police said.

Page had fled on foot into woods behind the building and wasn't found until early Friday morning, when he was discovered hiding in a third-floor closet at neighboring home, police said.

The woman told police that when she returned home, Page had thrown her to the living room floor and stepped on her chest to hold her down. He appeared to be trying to load his gun and was telling her she was going to "die tonight." She was able to kick him in the groin and get to her feet before being pushed onto the couch, according to police.

"He then pointed the gun toward her head and pulled the trigger," firing one bullet, according to a police detective.

He wrote in an affidavit that the woman said Page began to focus on the gun again as if it had jammed. She seized that moment to flee and climb out of a window in a back room of the apartment.

Page is being held at Androscoggin County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.