Auburn man who fatally hit mother of 11 with dump truck while under the influence sentenced

An Auburn man who struck and killed a woman outside the Casey’s General Store in Auburn in 2020 and later pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs was sentenced in Sangamon County court last week.

Bennie Jackson, who was operating an Auburn Township dump truck at the time, was sentenced to 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections by Circuit Judge Gail Noll.

Obaidah Karen (Walsh) Gresham, 62, of Auburn was standing outside her vehicle when she was fatally struck.

Gresham was the mother of 11 children. Another daughter preceded her in death.

According to Illinois State Police, Jackson, 45, failed to negotiate a curve on Illinois Route 4. Jackson drove through a ditch, over Lincoln Street and landed in the gas station’s parking lot.

Jackson pleaded guilty on July 8.

Sangamon County state's attorney Dan Wright said investigators concluded the dump truck Jackson was driving was over 40,000 pounds.

Toxicology reports showed the presence of cocaine, methamphetamine and amphetamine in Jackson's system, Wright said. He added that Jackson had driven the truck from Springfield to Auburn under the influence.

"The defendant's conduct deprived a husband of his wife, 11 children of their loving mother and so many others of a caring friend," Wright said in a text message. "The family's grace and forgiveness at the sentencing hearing was deeply moving."

Wright said the range of the sentencing was 3 to 14 years at 85%. Prosecutors had asked for 13 years.

First assistant state's attorney Derek Dion and assistant state's attorney Cullen Manning prosecuted the case.

