Auburn man indicted in Lewiston Halloween fatal shooting

Apr. 9—AUBURN — A local man was indicted Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a Lewiston man on Halloween night.

An Androscoggin County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Abdikadir Nur, 21, of 303 Aspen Court with intentional or knowing murder.

Nur is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Hassan Hassan on River Street in Lewiston on Oct. 31.

If convicted, Nur would be facing 25 years to life in prison.

Nur's attorney, Verne Paradie, filed a motion Thursday seeking a copy of the grand jury transcript.

An Androscoggin County Superior Court clerk scheduled a hearing on that motion, as well Nur's arraignment for April 14.

In his motion, Paradie wrote: "Defendant has significant concerns that the state has evidence that it has concealed from defendant, but has presented to the grand jury in order to obtain an indictment."

Paradie had filed an earlier motion for a hearing as to whether there was probable cause to charge Nur and seeking bail for his release.

"At the present time, probable cause is flimsy, at best," Paradie wrote in Thursday's motion.

Paradie said information was left out of the affidavit supporting the initial complaint charging Nur with murder and on which the judge decided whether there was probable cause to support the charge and whether he should be denied bail.