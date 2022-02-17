Auburn man injured in Minot chase appears in court

Feb. 17—LEWISTON — An Auburn man who was injured in a crash after a police pursuit Monday was held without bail Wednesday and wasn't able to continue with the court proceedings on nearly a dozen charges, including three felonies.

Eighth District Court Judge Rick Lawrence continued the initial court appearance of Brandon Pelletier, 31, who participated by videoconference from Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

He was shown sitting on a bunk, wrapped in a blanket, his eyes closed and his head nodding for most of the 10-minute hearing.

When questioned directly by the judge, Pelletier appeared to have difficulty understanding the proceedings.

He complained repeatedly of pain, specifically in his head, saying: "I'm very, very hurt from the accident."

Lawrence asked a transport deputy whether Pelletier had been cleared by a hospital to go to the jail. She answered that he had been cleared, but didn't know which medications he might be on, if any.

Judge Lawrence postponed the hearing.

"I'm not comfortable going forward this afternoon ... given the current condition he's in," Lawrence said. "The court would issue a hold so that we can pick this up on Friday by which time, hopefully, Mr. Pelletier will be more responsive."

Pelletier is facing the felony charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs (cocaine), which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison. He also is charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (fentanyl) and eluding an officer, each felony punishable by up to five years in prison. In order for a felony charge to proceed to trial, it must be brought as an indictment by a grand jury.

Misdemeanor charges against Pelletier include criminal speeding, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger, operating after suspension, failure to report an accident, and violation of condition of release.

Defense attorney Jason Ranger said he had spoken with Pelletier before his court appearance.

"I did think we could get through the initial appearance your honor, however, I understand the court's concern because of Mr. Pelletier's demeanor right now," he said.

Pelletier was arrested Monday afternoon following a high-speed chase that began in Auburn and ended in a crash on Woodman Hill Road in Minot where the vehicle Pelletier had been driving rolled onto its roof.

State police troopers were assisting the Auburn Police Department in attempting to locate Pelletier on several warrants for alleged felony crimes, including robbery, when troopers approached Pelletier's SUV and he rammed one of two cruisers and fled the scene, according to a Maine State Police spokeswoman.

Troopers, assisted by Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, pursued Pelletier on Center Street in Auburn onto Minot Avenue and ended on Woodman Hill Road, also called Route 119, in Minot. During the pursuit Pelletier's SUV struck numerous vehicles that were traveling the roadway.

Troopers made repeated attempts to disable Pelletier's vehicle along the way; he attempted to strike their cruisers, Moss said.

Eventually, Pelletier hit one of them, which caused his SUV to roll over into a snowbank. When Pelletier refused to get out of the SUV a police K-9 was deployed to take him into custody, Moss said.