Auburn man pleads guilty to killing boyfriend in Millbury

WORCESTER — An Auburn man who called 911 to report a death at a house in Millbury has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the killing of Ryan C. Anderson, described by authorities as the suspect's boyfriend.

Kevin D. Donnellan, 35, of Auburn, was sentenced to 18 to 20 years in state prison.

Donnellan was originally charged with murder but Judge Janet Kenton-Walker allowed the charge to be reduced Friday in Worcester Superior Court.

Donnellan was arrested Oct. 1, 2022 at the home on 303 Millbury Ave., where police found Anderson's body.

Anderson had significant knife wounds and authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anderson, 29, graduated from Millbury Memorial High School in 2011.

Authorities said Donnellan and Anderson had been in a “dating relationship” on and off for a year.

Assistant District Attorney Tiffany A. Scanlon said Donnellan had a fight with Anderson, during which the victim’s neck was slashed.

It was Donnellan who called authorities about 3:15 p.m. to report a death, according to the police report.

The report gives the following account, beginning with the call to the police station:

"Donnellan stated that he would be outside on the back stairs and continued to speak with Millbury Police dispatch until police arrival on scene. Donnellan was questioned by Millbury Police dispatch if the victim had fallen or hurt themself, to which he stated no. Donnellan advised that the victim was last seen alive about 6 hours ago and that his neck was slashed. Donnellan confirmed that he and the victim had been fighting and that the victim was downstairs."

Donnellan had stab wounds that he said were self-inflicted, Scanlon said.

Donnellan, who had a 0.32 blood alcohol level when he was taken into custody, said to authorities “Just let me die,” “There is no God,” and that he was “Satan’s spawn” and a “monster,” Scanlon said.

Investigators later obtained text correspondence from Anderson to his mother, saying he was scared for his life and had locked himself in a room because of Donnellan’s violent behavior, Scanlon said in court.

Scanlon said the victim’s family and the Massachusetts State Police were in agreement that 18 to 20 years in state prison was the appropriate sentence for Donnellan. He was credited 384 days awaiting trial.

Although the victim’s family was in the courtroom, they did not wish to address the court. Scanlon did provide Judge Kenton-Walker with a family impact statement.

Richard J. Farrell Jr., attorney for the defense, said his client was “truly remorseful” for his actions.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Kevin Donnellan pleads guilty to manslaughter in Ryan Anderson death