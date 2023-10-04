Auburn man sentenced in Capitol breach case; still faces murder charges in Sangamon County

An Auburn man who pleaded guilty last month to charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer and a media member during the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison Wednesday.

Shane Jason Woods (Shane Castleman), 45, was the first person charged in connection with an assault on members of news media during the breach.

Woods was charged with first-degree murder for his part in a fatal wrong-way collision on Interstate 55 near Springfield on Nov. 8.

Woods' jury trial in Springfield is set for Jan. 29.

Daniel Ball, a public affairs specialist in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, did not immediately say whether Woods attended the sentencing in the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, on Wednesday.

An online entry on CourtListener said Woods remained in federal custody.

Woods' attorney, Dwight Crawley of Washington, D.C., did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

The Jan. 6 violence in Washington left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer. Supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to disrupt a joint session of Congress assembled to count electoral votes to formalize President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Nov. 6 election.

Woods is the second person from the Springfield area to be sentenced in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

Thomas B. Adams Jr., 41, of the 2800 block of Ridge Avenue was sentenced on June 16 to 14 months in prison. Federal Judge Amit P. Mehta also sentenced Adams to 36 months of supervised release and ordered him to pay a $2,000 restitution fine.

Adams is being held at the Forrest City, Arkansas, federal prison.

Roy Nelson Franklin, who traveled to Washington with Adams, had a Sept. 22 plea hearing postponed to Nov. 17.

According to court documents, Woods, who was assembled with a group on the northwestern lawn of the Capitol, knocked a female U.S. Capitol officer off her feet by lowering his shoulder and ramming into her. That sent the officer crashing into a downed bicycle barricade.

Several hours later, Woods tossed around media equipment. When a member of the news media attempted to walk away to protect himself and his camera. Woods took a running start and hit the man with a blindside shoulder tackle, knocking him to the ground and causing him to drop the camera.

In the Sangamon County case, Woods' truck struck a car driven by Lauren Wegner, 35, formerly of Clayton, North Carolina, in the southbound lanes of I-55 near mile marker 88.

Woods, who had been stopped earlier by Divernon police, was going north on the interstate. Two other people were injured in the four-vehicle accident.

Woods formerly owned a heating and air conditioning business in Auburn.

