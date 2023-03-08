New Auburn man to serve at least six months in jail on OWI case

Mar. 7—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A New Auburn man will serve at least six months in jail after driving his vehicle in a ditch while driving drunk in February 2021. A blood draw showed he was more than three times the legal limit.

Eric M. Wikaryasz, 35, 11418 269th Ave. pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery to an officer. Charges of OWI-5th offense, operating while revoked, tampering with an ignition interlock device and bail jumping were read-in and dismissed.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered a one year jail sentence, with at least six months in custody and the other six months at the discretion of a probation agent. Wikaryasz must report to jail within 60 days. He also must pay $3,240 in court costs and fines. Wikaryasz must complete a drug treatment program. He can serve his sentence in a nearby county if there is no additional cost to Chippewa County.

Wikaryasz also was placed on probation for three years. As terms of probation, he cannot drink alcohol, consume drugs or enter taverns.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Wikaryasz slid his vehicle into a ditch at 2:52 a.m. Feb. 12, 2021, near her home in the 5000 block of 186th Avenue in the town of Cooks Valley, west of Bloomer.

A female officer responded to the scene. During the arrest, Wikaryasz made several inappropriate and lewd comments toward the officer. Wikaryasz failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. A blood draw showed he had a 0.272 blood alcohol level, more than three times the legal limit.

Online court records show that Wikaryasz was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in Barron County Court in December 2020.