Auburn man shot in the leg early Saturday morning

Jun. 20—AUBURN — An Auburn man was injured early Saturday morning after he was shot in the leg, according to Chief Deputy Tim Cougle.

Cougle said that police were called to the area of 409 Court St. for a report of shots fired.

According to Cougle, officers found Jamual Douglas, 25, with a single gunshot wound to the leg.

Witnesses told police that a large group of people were gathered at the Court Street building after leaving a club in Lewiston.

While standing outside of the building, several shots were fired from the window of an unknown vehicle across the street, according to witnesses.

Cougle said one round struck Douglas in the upper leg, while another hit a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Douglas was treated at the scene by the Auburn Fire Department and taken to Central Maine Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

Cougle said the shooting remains under investigation and that anyone with information about it should call Det. Nicholas Gagnon at 333-6650 ext. 2082.