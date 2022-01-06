Auburn man shot wife, child before turning gun on himself, police say

A shooting at a home in Auburn on Tuesday night was a homicide-suicide, police said Thursday. A 41-year-old man fatally shot his wife and 10-year-old child before killing himself.

A 12-year-old child who was inside the home when the shooting started was able to get out and seek help from a neighbor who called 911. Police said Wednesday the child had been safely housed, and police were in contact with child protective services.

Officers from Auburn Police Department were called just before 7 p.m. to the home in the 2100 block of 66th Street Southeast.

When officers arrived, they found the man, his 41-year-old wife and the child dead inside.

Police said the shooting was a “tragic domestic violence incident,” in a Facebook post, and urged anyone who needs help or knows of someone else who needs help with domestic violence to reach out.

The police department shared several resources and hotlines for domestic violence support.

Domestic violence resources:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 for TTY

Dawn Rising 24-hour Advocacy and Support Line: 425-656-7867

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Auburn Police Department non-emergency: 253-288-2121. For emergencies, call 911.