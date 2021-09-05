Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.26

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 27th of September, with investors receiving US$0.26 per share. This makes the dividend yield 3.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Auburn National Bancorporation's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Auburn National Bancorporation's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 1.2% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 45% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Auburn National Bancorporation Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The dividend has gone from US$0.78 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.04. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

Auburn National Bancorporation May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately, Auburn National Bancorporation's earnings per share has been essentially flat over the past five years, which means the dividend may not be increased each year. Auburn National Bancorporation is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

Our Thoughts On Auburn National Bancorporation's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Auburn National Bancorporation is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Auburn National Bancorporation stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

