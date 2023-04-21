Auburn police find 80 fake IDs after arresting three for credit card theft and identify fraud

Auburn police recovered 80 fake driver’s licenses and bags of stolen property after arresting three for attempting to use a fake driver’s license and line of credit at Macy’s.

Officers responded to the retail giant at approximately 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8 for a report of suspicious activity.

Three people were attempting to use a driver’s license with a stolen identity to make purchases with a line of credit, according to Auburn Police.

Officers stopped a vehicle attempting to flee the mall and arrested three individuals, a 25-year-old man, a 26-year-old female and a 35-year-old female, all from New York.

Police recovered the 80 fake IDs and several bags of property the trio stole from other stores in New England,

Auburn police say the IDs contained information for victims across the country,

The trio is facing charges of larceny over $1200, identity theft, organized retail theft, improper use of a credit card and conspiracy. Additional charges may be levied, Auburn police say.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

