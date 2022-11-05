Auburn police arrest juvenile in connection to 2 recent shootings

Nov. 5—Auburn Police Department detectives arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston on Friday in connection with recent shootings in Auburn, the department announced on Facebook.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the suspect's residence Friday and seized a handgun and ammunition, police said.

The juvenile was charged in connection to recent shootings at 72 Whitney St. and at Walton Elementary School in Auburn. The juvenile was charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony, and two Class C felony charges of reckless conduct with a firearm and aggravated criminal mischief in connection to the shooting at the school.

On Oct. 10, police investigated a shooting a day earlier outside the rear entrance to the school near Boone Avenue.

Lewiston police responded to a report of a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the stomach on Park Street in Lewiston. The victim was taken to Central Maine Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not considered life threatening, the Sun Journal reported.

Lewiston police were told the shooting had not taken place in Lewiston, but rather outside Walton Elementary School in Auburn. Auburn police said they located evidence that the shooting occurred near the school's rear entrance. The shooter and victim knew each other, and there was no threat to the school's students or staff members, police told the Sun Journal.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony, in connection to the shooting at 72 Whitney St., Auburn police said. No one was injured.

The juvenile, whose name is not being released because of his age, is being held at the Long Creek Youth Development Center.