Auburn police ask community for help with recent jewelry theft
Auburn police officers are asking the community for help solving a recent robbery.
“On February 19, these two men stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a local business,” said a spokesperson.
If you know who the pictured suspects might be, police ask that you call the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.
— Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) February 24, 2024