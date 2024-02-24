Auburn police ask community for help with recent jewelry theft

KIRO 7 News Staff
Auburn police officers are asking the community for help solving a recent robbery.

“On February 19, these two men stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a local business,” said a spokesperson.

If you know who the pictured suspects might be, police ask that you call the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.