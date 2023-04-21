Auburn police asking for help identifying man who does not know who he is

Auburn police are asking for help identifying a man who told officers he doesn’t know who he is or how he arrived in Auburn.

The Auburn Police Department is hoping someone can help. The man appears to be in his late 50s to early 60s and is around 6 feet tall, weighing 190 pounds, with hazel eyes. He has a tattoo on his arm that reads “Death Before Dishonor” and has a Navy theme.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Auburn PD non-emergency line at 253-931-2121.