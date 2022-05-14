Auburn police to increase presence around Bonney Park

May 14—AUBURN — Police plan extra patrols in and around Bonney Park over the summer after more violence in the area.

The latest fray happened Monday night when a fight involving several young adults spilled over from Lewiston and ended with two people assaulted at Moulton Field in Auburn.

Two men were charged with aggravated assault.

One man suffered a gash to his arm and other injuries in the scrap. A woman was also assaulted, but police said she refused to cooperate with their investigation.

The fight was said to have involved roughly a dozen people. Police said it started about 4:30 p.m. Monday on Oxford Street in Lewiston. Lewiston police responded to that brawl, dispersed the group and issued a disorderly conduct warning.

Roughly 90 minutes later, the combatants were reportedly fighting again in Moulton Field. Once they arrived, police separated the brawlers, who were said to be under the influence of alcohol.

At the scene, police arrested Jeremiah Gertsch, 20, and Jonathan Perez, 26, both of Auburn, and charged each with aggravated assault.

Police are still investigating the matter. But with that fight being the latest reported fracas in and around Bonney Park, police said they plan to monitor the area as summer draws near.

"The department has increased officer foot patrols as well as vehicle patrols through Bonney Park and Moulton Field," Auburn Deputy Police Chief Tim Cougle said, "and will continue these additional patrols throughout the summer months."

Earlier in the spring, in late March, three juveniles were arrested after a video surfaced of a group of teens beating and terrorizing a homeless couple at Moulton Field, which connects to Bonney Park by a paved path.

In that case, a 13-year-old boy was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. A 15-year-old boy was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and a 14-year-old girl was charged with aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.