Auburn police investigate another shooting

Oct. 11—AUBURN — Police were called Monday night to Turner Street for a report that a person had shot a television.

When officers arrived, they found a shot had been fired into a first-floor apartment at 250 Turner St. from outside. No one was hurt, police said, and the shooter had fled the scene.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

"Investigators believe the apartment was the intended target, and this was not a random act," according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department. "This remains an active, ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Matthew Johnson of the Auburn Police Department at 207-333-6650 ext. 2082."

The shooting comes after a weekend vexed by gunfire in Lewiston and Auburn.

On Friday morning, shots were fired at a home on Whitney Street. A day later, a man was reported to have been shot in the stomach near Walton Elementary School.

Friday morning was also the scene of a shooting in Lewiston after a man was shot on Bartlett Street and two cars were peppered by rounds.

All the shootings were still under investigation Tuesday.