Auburn police investigate Friday morning shooting

Oct. 8—AUBURN — Police early Friday responded to reports of shots fired at a multi-family home on Whitney Street. No one was injured.

When officers arrived about 1:15 a.m., they learned that multiple shots had been fired at the second floor of 72 Whitney St. Police said they also learned that the second floor was intentionally targeted by the shooting.

"This is not believed to be a random act," police wrote in a news release.

The home is across from the intersection at Reed Street.

The shooting occurred just minutes after a similar report of gunfire on Bartlett Street in Lewiston. In that shooting, a 36-year-old man was shot twice and two vehicles were riddled with bullet holes.

There was no immediate comment on whether the shootings may be related.

Police were continuing to investigate the Whitney Street shooting later Friday. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Matthew Johnson of the Auburn Police Department at 207-333-6650 ext. 2082.