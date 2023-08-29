Auburn police looking for burglars after smash-and-grab causes $40,000 in damage

Auburn Police are searching for five suspects caught on camera in a brazen smash-and-grab. The incident happened at Mary Jane’s House of Glass on 16th Street Northeast in Auburn on Saturday morning.

Surveillance footage shows a driver used a stolen KIA to ram into the storefront around 3:30 a.m. Employee, Alex Koonz is among the staff members charged with cleaning up.

“They’re just running around doing a lot of different stuff and it doesn’t really look organized or orchestrated,” said Koonz.

Alex believes the thieves weren’t looking to nab the expensive glass bongs and pipes for sale inside the shop. He thinks they broke in hoping Mary Jane’s House of Glass was connected to the dispensary next door, Evergreen Market.

“It seems weird to me that you would spend all of the time to steal a car and break in if you left all the good stuff behind,” said Koonz.

The owner of the Auburn business estimates the damage at roughly $40,000.