Auburn police officer arrested in Lewiston

Nov. 19—LEWISTON — An Auburn police officer was being held without bail Sunday after he was arrested in Lewiston on a charge of aggravated domestic assault.

According to jail booking sheets, Officer Stephen Easley Jr. was arrested at a home on Webster Street after Lewiston police were called to the address at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning for a domestic disturbance.

Easley was arrested and booked at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn without bail, pending a court appearance at the start of the week.

Details about what led to Easley's arrest were not available later Sunday. Auburn Police Deputy Chief Tim Cougle said that the officer has been placed on administrative leave "pending an investigation into this incident."

Easley, from Loranger, Louisiana had been working as a police officer in Auburn for just a few months.

According to an Auburn police Facebook post announcing Easley's hiring in late summer: "Stephen Easley grew up in Lousiana. After approximately six years working in corrections, Stephen transitioned to patrol as a deputy sheriff for Tangipahoa Sheriff's Department. He worked there for approximately six years before making the decision to pursue a career in law enforcement in Maine. Stephen lives in Lewiston with his girlfriend who is a paramedic and will be pursing career opportunities in the area. Stephen has three children."

Easley had also spent time as a K9 officer while working for the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Department.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt in the Sunday morning incident. Lewiston and Auburn police were investigating the matter.

