Auburn police recover thousands of pills, pounds of other drugs

Auburn police recovered thousands of fentanyl pills, several pounds of other drugs, multiple guns, and thousands of dollars in cash after serving two residential search and arrest warrants on Wednesday, the police department tweeted.

After a months-long investigation, the department’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) recovered 82,400 fentanyl pills, 1.8 pounds of heroin, 3.8 pounds of methamphetamine, $173,138 cash, and two guns.

In the last month, SIU detectives with the Auburn Police Department have arrested a murder suspect and a domestic violence rape suspect, in addition to seizing several more pounds of methamphetamine, according to the police department.