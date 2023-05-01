Auburn police responding to 'armed incident' at Gillander Avenue

May 1—AUBURN — Auburn police and other emergency responders remain at the scene of "an armed incident" late Monday afternoon at Gillander Avenue, off Gamage Avenue.

Police have closed the street, and a homeowner said they were instructed to stay inside their homes.

Police issued this alert to residents in the area:

"The Auburn Police Department is currently working on a call in the area of Gillander Avenue. At this time, please shelter in place and wait for further instructions. If you received this message it is because you are within 1 mile of the incident. If you have any questions or concerns, you can call Auburn Police Dispatch at 207-784-7331 — option 1."

Later in the afternoon, police posted this on the department's Facebook page:

"HEAVY POLICE PRESENSE: Auburn Police are on the scene of an armed incident on Gillander Avenue. Effected neighbors have been evacuated; others have been notified to shelter in place until further notice."

According to the post, Park Avenue was closed from Lake Street to Summer Street. Gamage Street is closed from Grandview Avenue to Park Avenue.

This story will be updated.