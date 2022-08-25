Auburn police search for man who stole necklace from 4-year-old girl

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Auburn police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a necklace from around the neck of a 4-year-old girl.

According to police, on Aug. 15 the man in these photos stole a necklace from the girl.

Police said the man may identify himself as Jose Hidalgo.

Anyone with information that can confirm his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Auburn Police Department.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP 

Recommended Stories