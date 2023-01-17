Auburn police searching for man suspected of attempting to kidnap barista

Auburn police are looking for a man suspected of attempting to abduct a barista through a drive-thru window early Monday morning.

Police shared surveillance video of the incident, which shows the man pulling up to the window.

He then grabs the barista’s arm and attempts to drag her outside using a looped zip tie that he’s holding with his other hand.

The barista was able to fight off the attacker and pull away.

The video then shows the man dropping cash on the ground as he drives away.

Police hope the suspect can be identified due to a unique tattoo he has on his left forearm that appears to read “Chevrolet.”

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Auburn Police Department tip line at 253-288-7403.