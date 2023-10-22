Auburn Police seek help identifying suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash

AUBURN, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Auburn, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect.

According to the Auburn Police Department (APD), officers responded to a crash that left a person dead near the corner of 124th Ave. SE and SE 308th Pl. at around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday.

(Stock photo of 2023 Gray Nissan Altima) Photo: Auburn Police Department

Police have reason to believe that the suspect’s vehicle may be a metallic gray 2023 Nissan Altima. Detectives say the car should have obvious damage to the driver’s side, including the windshield.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle or the person involved is asked to contact the APD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

This is a developing story.

The Auburn Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred around 12:40 a.m. in the 30800 block of 124th Ave SE. pic.twitter.com/5TjKfHopvW — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) October 22, 2023